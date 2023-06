New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday that the two countries aimed to more than increase their non-oil bilateral trade to USD 100 billion by 2030.

Non-oil bilateral trade is about USD 48 billion at present.

During the inaugural meeting of the Joint Committee of the CEPA between India and the United Arab Emirates, a new goal was set. On May 1 of last year, the agreement went into effect.—Inputs from Agencies