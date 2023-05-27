India U-17s men's football team beats FC Augsburg U-17 in Germany

New Delhi: India U-17 men's team bagged another training game victory in Germany, beating FC Augsburg U-17 3-1 at Paul Renz Akademie in Augsburg on Friday.



It was India U-17s' third training game and second win in Germany. The Blue Colts had gone down 1-3 to a U-16/19 mixed side of VfB Stuttgart before winning 6-1 over SSV Reutlingen U-16.



The team, coached by Bibiano Fernandes, arrived in Germany earlier this month after having played a series of preparatory matches in Spain.



The Blue Colts took charge right from the first whistle as Korou Singh Thingujam went close with back-to-back efforts in the first five minutes. It wouldn't take India too long to open the scoring as Laishram Danny Meitei converted a brilliant cross from Lalpekhlua to make it 1-0 in the 13th minute.



However, the hosts also got into gear with time and levelled the scores through Fynn Heinze's penalty at the half-hour mark after skipper Ricky Meetei Haobam conceded a foul in the box.



India then began the second half in similar fashion to the first one, with wave after wave of attacks. Danny turned provider in the 54th minute, laying the ball off for Vanlalpeka Guite, who made no mistake and regained the Blue Colt's lead. Just a couple of minutes later, Lalpekhlua picked out Danny with a quick free-kick. The 15-year-old then registered his second assist, passing the ball for Korou to make it 3-1 with ease.



Korou went close to doubling his tally in the 83rd minute but missed the target narrowly. Substitute Omang also almost got in the act, but saw his decent effort blocked by Augsburg's Niklas Hummel.



The Blue Colts are preparing for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup final rounds to be played in Thailand next month. Placed in Group D, they will play Vietnam (June 17), Uzbekistan (June 20), and Japan (June 23) in Pathum Thani and Bangkok. —IANS