Mumbai: India will be unlocking trade potential with the Central Asian region through the use of Chabahar Port in Iran, Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Sunday. "Our vision is to make Chabahar Port a transit hub under the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) to reach out to CIS countries," he said in his address on 'Chabahar Day', where Indian officials interacted with the high-level diplomatic delegation from Central Asian countries.

Chabahar Day is celebrated to mark the beginning of INSTC - an Indian vision to economise movement of cargo between India and Central Asia. The Chabahar Port located in Iran is the commercial transit centre for the region and especially Central Asia.

The high level diplomatic delegation present on the occasion included representatives from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Iran and others.

