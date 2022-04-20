New Delhi: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced details of India's tour to Bangladesh. Team India will tour Bangladesh in June to play a one-off Test and three ODIs. The Test match will be played at Fatullah between June 10-14. The entire three-match ODI series will be played at Mirpur with the 1st ODI being played on June 18, 2nd ODI on June 21 and the final ODI on June 24.
India to tour Bangladesh for 1 Test, 3 ODIs in June
April20/ 2022
