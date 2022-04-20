India to tour Bangladesh for 1 Test, 3 ODIs in June

New Delhi: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced details of India's tour to Bangladesh. Team India will tour Bangladesh in June to play a one-off Test and three ODIs. The Test match will be played at Fatullah between June 10-14. The entire three-match ODI series will be played at Mirpur with the 1st ODI being played on June 18, 2nd ODI on June 21 and the final ODI on June 24.