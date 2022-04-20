India to take part in MENA innovation tech transfer summit

New Delhi: India is slated to participate in the first-ever Middle East North Africa (MENA) Innovation Technology Transfer Summit (MITT Summit), Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park (SRTI Park), the event organiser has announced.

The first edition of the MITT Summit will be held on September 22.

The SRTI Park's hybrid summit will connect Sharjah, New Delhi, Paris, Moscow and New York, while the major players in the world of technology will interact on how best to shape the future of innovation and promote sustainability.

"India, as a growing global economic superpower, has some of the most exciting potential and innovations in the market. The summit is also joining forces with Russian thought leaders to fuel inspiration and partnerships in the two countries," said Joanna Carson, Communications Director at the MITT Summit and Global Operating Director at 'Women in Tech'.

According to Tatyana Serykh, Group Product Head at the Finnish Russian industrial digitalisation major Zyfra, Indian and Russian IT companies would meet on the sidelines of international events to discuss the possibilities of joint development of digital solutions.

Mangaluru: Plan to strengthen surveillance for effective contact tracing - DC Dr K V Rajendra

"The MITT summit provides a unique opportunity to meet with Indian and Middle East companies to explore the potential of joint projects in the field of oil industry digitalisation with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)," Serykh added.

In line with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, the MITT Summit programme is divided into six thematic pillars: water technology, renewable energy, environmental technology, digitisation, Industrial Design 4.0, and mobility and smart cities.

— IANS