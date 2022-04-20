India to submit bid for 2024 Olympics to IOC, claim sources

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is setting his sight on the right track in order to revive sports in India and Gujarat's capital Ahmedabad could be pitched in for a bid for the 2024 Olympics. According to sources, there have been developments of a formal plan being worked upon to host the Games in Ahmedabad when the International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach, meets Narendra Modi for a scheduled official visit next month. Going by reports it is expected that the discussion between the two dignitaries will be based on the dates and hosting the mega event. Modi has already made it clear that he wants to work at the grassroot level to make India a powerhouse of sports and this certainly will be a great step towards that goal. Sources also confirmed that sports secretary Ajit Mohan Sharan has already had a word and held discussions with key IOC officials in this regard. Though sports officials still haven't confirmed any of the happenings. Brazil will host the 2016 Olympic Games while Japan's capital city Tokyo will play host to 2020 Summer Games. The 'Expression of Interest' to bid for 2024 Olympics has already started and India look eager to ply its trade in submitting a bid. The other countries who have shown their interest and had already sent their bids to the IOC to host the Games are Italy's Rome, Germany's Hamburg and USA's city of Boston. Kenya's Nairobi, Morocco's Casabianca, Qatar's Doha, France's Paris and Russia's St.Petersburg are all in contention to bid for the greatest sporting event of the world. The National Olympic Committees (NOCs) will have to send the name of their 'Applicant Cities' to the IOC latest by September 15, 2015 to set the process in motion for hosting the Games.