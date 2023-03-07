India to ship 20,000 tons of wheat to Afghanistan via Chabahar port

New Delhi: On Tuesday, India and five central Asian nations issued a joint statement saying that Afghanistan's soil must not be used for any terrorist operations and calling for the establishment of a "fully inclusive" government system in Kabul that protects the rights of all Afghans.

New Delhi also announced a new tranche of assistance of 20,000 metric tons of wheat to Afghanistan during the inaugural meeting of the India-Central Asia joint working group on Afghanistan, with the consignments being supplied via the Chabahar Port in Iran.

At its inaugural meeting in Delhi, the India-Central Asia joint working group on Afghanistan discussed at length the dire situation in the war-torn country.—Inputs from Agencies