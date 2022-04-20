India to open Women's CWC 2022 campaign on March 6

Auckland: The Basin Reserve in Wellington and the Hagley Oval in Christchurch will host the semi-finals of the Women's 50-over World Cup in 2022 with the latter also set to host the final under lights on April 3, 2022.

An opening match at Tauranga's Bay Oval and a final under lights at Hagley Oval are two of the highlights of a 31-match schedule announced on Tuesday for ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022. The pinnacle event for women's cricket will see 31 matches played across 31 action-packed days between March 4 - April 3, 2022.

The much-anticipated Hagley Oval lights were switched on for the first time by Deputy Prime Minister, Grant Robertson at the announcement, with key Canterbury Cricket Trust, Canterbury Cricket Association, and Christchurch city representatives in attendance. New Zealand veteran and Canterbury Magicians representative Amy Satterthwaite attended the announcement at Hagley Oval.

Mithali Raj, captain of India's ODI team is looking forward to leading her team to a win at the World Cup. India will play their first match of the tournament on March 6, 2022, against a qualifier which will be determined later.

"We have all been through a very difficult year and are happy to be getting back at playing the game we all love. India has been doing very well at ICC tournaments in the past three or four years, whether you talk about the (ODI) World Cup or the recently concluded T20 World Cup, and if we manage to win the tournament in 2022, it will be a massive inspiration for the next generation of girls, as the fifty-over format, is considered the pinnacle for any cricketer. I can assure you the team and I are looking forward to it," Raj said in an official ICC release.

The tournament was postponed from its original window in February to March 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, the same six host cities and venues have been retained for 2022. Eight of the world's best cricket nations will go head-to-head in six host cities across New Zealand: Auckland, Tauranga, Hamilton, Wellington, Christchurch, and Dunedin.

The first match of the tournament will be played between New Zealand and a qualifier on March 4, 2022. Tauranga will also host the rematch of the 2017 Women's Cricket World Cup final at Lord's with England up against India on March 16.

Dunedin's University Oval, the home of global superstar Suzie Bates, will host three pool matches, with reigning champions England, New Zealand, and South Africa on show. Hamilton's Seddon Park will host seven pool matches, with staunch rivals Australia and England kicking off the city's matches. India and South Africa will both take on the host nation New Zealand in Hamilton.

The iconic Basin Reserve will host a Trans-Tasman showdown between Australia and New Zealand on March 13 as well as five other pool matches and the first semi-final of the tournament. A massive double-header weekend in Auckland sees India taking on Australia on Saturday, March 19, before New Zealand face England the following day.

Christchurch will host the final on April 3 under lights at Hagley Oval on the back of three pool matches and a semi-final.

New Zealand, Australia, England, South Africa, and India have qualified for the World Cup. The three remaining teams will emerge from the ICC qualifying tournament which is confirmed to take place June 26 - July 10, 2021, in Sri Lanka.

