Imphal: Indian authorities have been erecting barbed wire fencing along the around 400 km India-Myanmar border in Manipur to curb smuggling, infiltration and other border crimes, officials said on Thursday.

Assam Rifles officials said that Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Thursday inspected border fencing in Moreh, 110 km south of Imphal. During the visit, Assam Rifles officers briefed the Governor about the security preparedness along the border to check infiltration, smuggling of various contrabands including drugs and numerous border crimes.

Indian forces are always ready to face any eventuality in view of the prevailing instability and disturbances in Myanmar, they said.

Thanking the officers and jawans posted in the border areas for working round the clock for the safety of the citizens of the country, the Governor said that the cases of drug trafficking, illegal smuggling along the border have decreased significantly due to the strict vigil maintained by the security forces.

She also visited the Assam Rifles Forward Post located in the town where she was briefed by the official of Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) about the progress of the ongoing fencing works along the border.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai also recently reviewed the prevailing security situation, operational preparedness, and ongoing construction work of the border fence along the India-Myanmar border in Manipur

In view of the intermittent clashes between the Myanmar Army and the resistance group People's Defence Force in Myanmar along the Indian border, the Manipur government has asked the Assam Rifles to step up border vigil and deployed additional security forces in the border villages.

According to security and district administration officials, round-the-clock foot patrolling has been intensified along the international border.

Myanmar's Tatmadaw (military) have often engaged in armed clashes with the civilian forces since February 2021 after the military junta seized power there.

So far, around 5,000 immigrants, including women and children, have fled from conflict-hit Myanmar. The Manipur government has earlier decided to identify those Myanmarese refugees, who have sought asylum in the northeastern state, and keep them at the designated detention centres. IANS