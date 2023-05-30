India to host SCO summit in virtual format on July 4

New Delhi: India will host the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in the virtual format on July 4, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated on Tuesday.

However, it did not cite reasons for holding the summit in the virtual mode.

People familiar with the matter said the option of holding the summit in the virtual format was on the table considering various aspects and a final decision on it was taken following consultations with the member states.—Inputs from Agencies