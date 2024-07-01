India To Host Member Countries And Experts As The Lead Chair Of GPAI

New Delhi (The Hawk): Reaffirming the Government of India’s unwavering commitment to the responsible development, deployment, and adoption of artificial intelligence, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology is organizing the ‘Global IndiaAI Summit’ on July 3rd and 4th, 2024, in New Delhi. The summit aims to foster collaboration and knowledge exchange, underscoring India’s dedication to the ethical and inclusive growth of AI technologies.

Global IndiaAI Summit 2024

The summit will provide a platform for leading international AI experts from science, industry, civil society, governments, international organizations, and academia to share insights on key AI issues and challenges. The event underscores the Government of India’s dedication to the responsible advancement of AI, fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange among global AI stakeholders. Through the Global IndiaAI Summit 2024, India aspires to establish itself as a global leader in AI innovation, ensuring that AI benefits are accessible to all and contribute to the nation's socio-economic development.

As the lead chair of the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI), India will also host member countries and experts to advance GPAI’s commitment to safe, secure, and trustworthy AI.

About IndiaAI Mission

The IndiaAI Mission aims to build a comprehensive ecosystem that fosters AI innovation by democratizing computing access, enhancing data quality, developing indigenous AI capabilities, attracting top AI talent, enabling industry collaboration, providing startup risk capital, ensuring socially impactful AI projects, and promoting ethical AI. This mission drives responsible and inclusive growth of India's AI ecosystem through the following seven pillars which will be the key focus of Global IndiaAI Summit.

Key Pillars of the IndiaAI Mission

IndiaAI Compute Capacity: Establishing a scalable AI computing ecosystem with over 10,000 GPUs through public-private partnerships. An AI marketplace will provide AI as a service and pre-trained models, acting as a central hub for essential AI resources.

IndiaAI Innovation Centre: Focused on developing and deploying indigenous large multimodal models (LMMs) and domain-specific foundational models. These models will cater to the unique needs of India's diverse industries and sectors.

IndiaAI Datasets Platform: Streamlining access to high-quality non-personal datasets for AI innovation. A unified data platform will provide seamless access for Indian startups and researchers, aiding in the development of robust AI models.

IndiaAI Application Development Initiative: Promoting AI applications in critical sectors by addressing problem statements from Central Ministries, State Departments, and other institutions. This initiative focuses on developing impactful AI solutions for large-scale socio-economic transformation.

IndiaAI FutureSkills: Reducing barriers to AI education by increasing AI courses at various academic levels and establishing Data and AI Labs in Tier 2 and 3 cities. This ensures a steady pipeline of skilled AI professionals nationwide.

IndiaAI Startup Financing: Supporting deep-tech AI startups with streamlined access to funding. By providing risk capital and financial support, the mission aims to nurture a vibrant ecosystem of AI startups driving technological advancements and economic growth.

Safe & Trusted AI: Ensuring responsible AI development through implementing Responsible AI projects, developing indigenous tools and frameworks, and establishing guidelines for ethical, transparent, and trustworthy AI technologies.