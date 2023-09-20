India to host conclave of Army chiefs of Indo-Pacific region

New Delhi: Against the background of growing global concerns over China's escalating military muscle-flexing in the region, the Indian Army will hold a two-day summit of Army chiefs of the Indo-Pacific states next week.

On September 26 and 27, officials in Delhi have announced that they will host an event to which 15 army chiefs and representatives from 22 nations will be invited. Conference organisers include the United States Army.

At the Indo-Pacific Armies Chiefs' Conclave (IPACC), military leaders from throughout the area will discuss the efficacy of military diplomacy in calming tense situations, as well as methods to strengthen regional cooperation and communication amongst militaries.—Inputs from Agencies