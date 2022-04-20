India to have max cases of kidney, liver failure by 2020

Noida: About 2,00,000 patients require a kidney transplant every year in India but only 5000 are being transplanted.

On the occasion of achieving a milestone in performing more than 100 successful liver and renal transplants, Dr Amit Devra, Senior Consultant (Renal Transplant) of a private hospital here said alcoholic cirrhosis accounts for 40 per cent of liver deaths.

Infected viral hepatitis C is also one of the major cause in North India.

Abhideep Chaudhary, Senior Surgeon (Liver Transplant) said nearly 30,000 patients need liver transplant every year but only 1,800 are being transplanted currently.

In addition, nearly one out of six individuals are affected by fatty Liver disease, the third most common cause of chronic liver disease, the doctors said.

The Hospital has started various programmes to create awareness about the disease as by 2020 India will have maximum patient of kidney and liver failure, they said.

If only 20 per cent of accidental death patients donate organ, problem can be solved, said Mr Chaudhary when asked about difficulty faced by patient for finding a donor.

Patients from various regions including UP, Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, as well as from abroad like Mangolia, Pakistan, Iraq, Nigeria, Kyrgyzstan, among others, have been treated, the doctors added.