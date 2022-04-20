India to harvest record 303.34 mn tonnes foodgrain: Estimate

New Delhi: India is likely to hit a fresh record in foodgrains production, at 303.34 million tonnes, as per the second advance estimates of crops for 2020-21 released by the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare on Wednesday.

As per this estimate, the production is higher by 2 per cent from last year.

Union Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the record production of foodgrains clearly outlines the tireless hard work of farmers, research by agricultural scientists, and farmer-friendly policies of the Central government.

As per second advance estimates for 2020-21, the overall production is 5.84 million tonnes more than the 297.50 million tonnes achieved during 2019-20. Further, production during 2020-21 is higher by 24.47 million tonnes over the average production in the previous five years (2015-16 to 2019-20).

Total production of rice during 2020-21 is estimated at record 120.32 million tonnes, which is 7.88 million tonnes higher than the last five years' average production of 112.44 million tonnes.

Production of wheat during 2020-21 is estimated at record 109.24 million tonnes, 8.81 million tonnes more than the average production of 100.42 million tonnes.

Nutri/coarse cereals' production is estimated at 49.36 million tonnes, which is higher by 1.62 million tonnes over the 47.75 million tonnes achieved during 2019-20, and 5.35 million tonnes over the average production.

Total pulses production during 2020-21 is estimated at 24.42 million tonnes which is higher by 2.43 million tonnes than the last five years' average production of 21.99 million tonnes.

Total oilseeds production is estimated at record 37.31 million tonnes which is higher by 4.09 million tonnes over the production of 33.22 million tonnes during 2019-20, and 6.77 million tonnes over the average oilseeds production.

Total production of sugarcane in the country during 2020-21 is estimated at 397.66 million tonnes, 35.59 million tonnes more than the average production of 362.07 million tonnes.

Production of cotton is estimated at 36.54 million bales (of 170 kg each), higher by 4.65 million bales than the average production, and of jute and mesta is estimated at 9.78 million bales (of 180 kg each).

—IANS