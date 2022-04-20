India to export non-surgical masks worth $1 bn in 3 months: AEPC

New Delhi: Apparel Export Promotion Council''s (AEPC) Chairman A Sakthivel on Saturday said that apparel manufacturers in the country will export non-surgical masks worth $1 billion in the next three months.

In a statement, Sakthivel also thanked the Centre for allowing the export of all types of non-medical and non-surgical masks, saying the decision will further boost the production of masks in the country.

"There is a huge opportunity for Indian apparel manufacturers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his opening remarks on May 12, while addressing the nation has laid emphasis on a self-reliant India and this is the time for our apparel exporting industry to prove him correct and make India proud by demonstrating that India is a global sourcing hub for the entire world" he said.

He said there is a huge demand for the export of these products and the AEPC has already identified the international markets for these non-medical and non-surgical masks.

"The council assures the government that it will ensure exports of these items to the tune of $1 billion within the next three months," Sakthivel added.

The Chairman noted that AEPC has taken the lead in the matter to represent the cause of the industry and its demand and the government has responded with speed in bringing out the much-needed amendment.

--IANS