India to clock highest growth rate among top 5 global economies in foreseeable future: Finance secy

New Delhi: On Thursday, Finance Secretary T V Somanathan predicted that India would maintain its position as the fastest growing major economy for the foreseeable future. He also called on the Indian diaspora to serve as a catalyst and support the government's efforts to make India the world's greatest opportunity.

The Indian economy is the fifth largest in the world right now. America, China, Japan, and Germany are the top four economies.

Earlier this month, a research by S&P Global predicted that India's economy will double to USD 6.7 trillion by 2031 from its current USD 3.4 trillion. "India is the most populous country in the world and its economy is the fifth largest in the world. By any metric, India's rate of growth is far outpacing the top four. There is now little doubt that all four will have slower growth rates than India in the near future.—Inputs from Agencies