India to become growth engine for the world: PM Modi

Johannesburg: On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that his government's "mission-mode" reforms have made it easier for businesses to operate, and that India will become the world's economic engine in the coming years.

Modi also predicted that India would soon surpass the $5 trillion mark during the BRICS Business Forum Leaders' Dialogue.

He reminded the crowd that India has more than 100 unicorns and the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world.

South Africa is playing home to the first in-person BRICS summit among Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa since 2019. Modi is in town for the event.—Inputs from Agencies