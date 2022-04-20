India To Be Guest Of Honour At Paris Book Fair

New Delhi: India will be the guest of honour at the Paris Book Fair 2020 to be held in March this year, organisers announced on Tuesday.

This will be the third time that India would be the guest country at the fair after 2002 and 2007.

As part of Indian participation, the fair will see representation by 30 Indian authors from various linguistic regions of the country, alongside 15 Indian publishers. It will explore themes like the ''India of tomorrow'', ''writing and rewriting India''s history'', among others.

"The Paris Book Fair is more than just a book fair. It is a meeting of minds. It is Europe''s most important literary and publishing appointment, where India can showcase, not just in France, but in Europe, new authors and recent works and get a great platform for its large publishing industry, its vibrant and innovative projects.

"France is keen to engage with India in the publishing sector in all its diversity, through translations, through publishing incentives, through literary exchanges and more," said Bertrand de Hartingh, Counsellor for Education, Science and Culture, Embassy of France, and Director of the French Institute in India.

According to the organisers, around 20 new Indian titles and 15 books will be translated into French and get into reprint, respectively.

They added that the aim was to create a special "Indian moment" in France with cultural programmes in libraries, bookshops and landmarks in Paris and other cities in the European country.

To continue the cultural exchange, France is expected to be the guest of honour at the New Delhi World Book Fair 2022. PTI