India threatens military aggression against Pak: Qureshi tells OIC

Islamabad: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has alerted the Organization of Islamic Coordination (OIC) on situation in Kashmir, saying that "India has intensified its belligerent rhetoric against Pakistan, including threats of military aggression".

Qureshi made the remarks on Monday while speaking to the contact group of the OIC during a meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York to discuss what he called "worsening human rights situation in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir".



As per details shared by the Pakistan Foreign Office about the OIC meeting, members of the contact group reviewed the recent developments in Jammu and Kashmir, including the human rights and humanitarian situation and the tensions along the Line of Control (LoC).



"The RSS-BJP regime in India was implementing the so-called final solution in the occupied lands," said Pakistan's Ambassador Munir Akram as he read out the Foreign Minister's message in the meeting.



"India was engaged in systematically engineering a demographic change through its new domicile rules.



"The issuance of 1.6 million domicile certificates since March is meant to change the demography of IOJK from a Muslim majority into a Hindu majority territory," he added.



Qureshi also highlighted that India was also "changing the official status of the Urdu language through a new legislation".



The Minister rejected India's claim of normalcy in Kashmir, he said "a joint communication by 18 special mandate holders of the Human Rights Council issued last month, noted that the human rights situation there was in a free fall and hundreds of young Kashmiris were killed extra-judicially in fake encounters and cordon and search operations".



Qureshi also raised serious concern over what he called "complete impunity of Indian security forces under black laws like Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) and the Public Safety Act (PSA)".



"There is a tangible threat of further escalation as India might conduct another false flag operation to justify renewed aggression against Pakistan, posing a serious threat to regional peace and security," he said.



Qureshi said that India should immediately lift its military siege and rescind all illegal actions taken since August 5 2019, removing restrictions on communications, movement and peaceful assembly, along with release of political leaders and free arbitrarily detained Kashmiris.



"Allow unhindered access to fact finding missions and the international media to investigate human rights violations in the occupied lands," he added.

—IANS