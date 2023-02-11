India thrash Australia in first Test to go 1-0 up in 4-match series

Nagpur: India beat Australia by an innings and 132 runs in the opening Test, which took place over three days. This gave India a 1-0 lead in the four-match series here on Saturday.

Ravichandran Ashwin (5/37), an off-spinner, took five wickets as India shot off Australia for 91 runs in 32.3 overs in their second innings just before tea. As a result, Australia gave up a huge first-innings advantage of 223 runs. After scoring only 93 in Mumbai, this was Australia's second lowest total against India (2004).

Ashwin, bowling at a penetrating length, swept through the Australian top order and annexed his 31st fifer in just 10 overs. Ravindra Jadeja (2/34), Mohammed Shami (2/13), and Axar Patel (1/6) then took care of the rest of the work.—Inputs from Agencies