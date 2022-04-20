India takes up with Nepal killing of Indian near Sitamarhi in Bihar

India has taken up with Nepal the killing of an Indian by Nepalese border guards on Friday in a border area near Sitamarhi district of Bihar, official sources said.

The Nepalese guards opened fire on a crowd killing the 22-year-old Indian man and injuring two others following an altercation, according to Indian officials.

The sources said India has taken up the matter with the Nepalese side.

The incident came in the midst of a raging border row between the two countries after the Nepalese government came out with a map depicting areas of Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura as Nepalese territories.

India has been maintaining that the areas along its border with Nepal in Uttarakhand sector belong to it.

The House of Representatives or lower house of the Nepalese parliament on Saturday unanimously passed a Constitution amendment bill providing for legal backing to its new map.

—PTI