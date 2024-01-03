India take 98-run first innings lead

Test Match Turmoil: India's Collapse to 153 After Skittling South Africa for 55. Siraj's Heroics Offset by India's Batting Nightmare. Kohli, Sharma, and Gill Lead, But Quick Fall Sees India Stumble. Centurion's Shadow Looms Large on India's Efforts in Crucial Test.

Cape Town: India collapsed to 153 all out in their first innings in the final session after skittling out South Africa for 55 on the opening day of the second and final Test here on Wednesday.

Virat Kohli top-scored with 46 while captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill made 39 and 36 respectively. India faced just 34.5 overs. They had resumed the post-tea session at 111 for 4.



India lost six wickets in 11 balls for no run. They lost their fifth wicket at 153 in 33.1 overs and the next five batters were dismissed in a jiffy without the addition of any run.

India, who had lost the first Test in Centurion, are ahead by 98 runs.



Earlier, pacer Mohammed Siraj ripped through the South Africa batting line-up with a sensational six-wicket haul as India bowled the home side at stroke of lunch.



Captain Dean Elgar's decision to bat first after winning the toss in his farewell Test turned out to be a nightmare for the home side.



Kyle Verreynne made 15 and David Bedingham 12 as all the other remaining South African batters were dismissed for single-digit scores.



Brief Scores:



South Africa: 55 all out in 23.2 overs (Kyle Verreynne 15; Mohammed Siraj 6/15).



India: 153 all out in 34.5 overs (Virat Kohli 46, Rohit Sharma 39, Shubman Gill 36; Lungi Ngidi 3/30, Kagiso Rabada 3/38, Nandre Burger 3/42).

—PTI