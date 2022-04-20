India, Suriname resolve to work closely for strong bilateral relations

New Delhi: Reiterating their commitment to provide mutual support in international fora, India and Suriname have resolved to continue to work closely together on various issues in order to further strengthen and expand their bilateral relations.

The two sides held their virtual 7th India-Suriname Joint Commission Meeting (JCM).

The meeting was Co-Chaired by the Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business and International Cooperation of the Republic of Suriname Ambassador Albert R Ramdin.

"The discussions were held in an atmosphere of warmth against the backdrop of friendly India – Suriname relations," the ministry of external affairs said in a statement.

Both Ministers underscored the importance of this mechanism in deepening political dialogue, reviewing bilateral ties, and exchanging views on regional and multilateral cooperation.

They noted with satisfaction that India-Suriname relations, which have strong cultural and historical bonds, are marked by cordiality and a high degree of understanding and convergence of views on a range of issues.

The Ministers agreed to add new momentum to the bilateral relations in the fields of Business & Investment with the aim to enhance, among others, the cooperation towards the establishment of creative industries, Health, Traditional System of Medicine, Agriculture, Mining, Energy, Defense, Culture & Education, Consular Cooperation and Development Partnership and strengthen people to people ties.

The two sides also acknowledged the importance of undertaking developmental projects under concessional conditions, including through Lines of Credits, in the spirit of South-South cooperation.

They noted that India's development partnership with Suriname covers a wide range of sectors including the power generation and transmission network, general supply and water supply.

They looked forward to the early implementation of projects in the pipeline which aim to contribute to energy security, energy efficiency and energy mix of Suriname.

During the meeting, it was agreed that the next JCM Meeting would be held in 2022 in Paramaribo on a mutually convenient date.

—IANS