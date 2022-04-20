India summons Pak Charge d'Affaires over unprovoked ceasefire violation in J&K

New Delhi: India on Saturday summoned Pakistan High Commission Charge d'Affaires Syed Haidar Shah and lodged a strong protest against killing of three innocent civilians in an unprovoked ceasefire violation by their security forces in Krishna Ghati sector of Jammu and Kashmir on July 17.

The deceased belonged to one family.

"India condemns, in the strongest terms, the deliberate targeting of innocent civilians by Pakistan forces", the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

As many as 21 Indians have been killed and 94 injured in over 2711 unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Pakistani forces this year alone.

India also protested Pakistan's continued support to cross border terrorist infiltration into its territory, including supporting cover fire provided by Pakistani forces.

Pakistan was called upon to adhere to the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding for maintaining peace and tranquility along the Line of Control and the International Boundary.

Last month too, the Charge d'Affaires of Pakistan High Commission was summoned over the "abduction and torture" of two officials of the Indian mission in Islamabad by Pakistani agencies.

The External Affairs Ministry had said these two officials of the Indian high commission were "forcibly abducted" by Pakistani agencies on Monday and kept in "illegal custody" for more than 10 hours.

UNI