    Menu
    Science

    India Successfully Carries Out Night Test-Firing Of Prithvi Ballistic Missile

    April20/ 2022


    Balasore: India on Tuesday successfully carried out a night test-firing of the over 300 km strike-range Prithvi ballistic missile off the coast of Balasore.

    The test was conducted by the Strategic Forces Command.

    In November India had successfully carried out night-time test-firing of two Prithvi ballistic missiles.

    The testing of the indigenously developed nuclear-capable surface-to-surface Prithvi-2 missile was a part of a user trial by the Army.

    A successful night time test firing of Agni-2 ballistic missile with a strike range of 2000 km was also carried out last month.

    Categories :ScienceTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in