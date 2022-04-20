India steps up procurement of testing, PPT kits from abroad

New Delhi: As India has entered the second phase of lockdown and the number of COVID-19 cases are on the rise, the country is escalating its efforts to ramp up testing. India will receive 5.5 lakh rapid antibody testing kits and one lakh RNA extraction kits from China as it ramps up its testing for coronavirus.

India has also engaged South Korea for procurement of testing kits and the consignment will reach India very soon, according to sources. Indian missions are also in touch with suppliers of medical equipment and have taken quotations for testing kits from vendors in the United Kingdom, Malaysia, France, Germany, Japan and the United States.

With India seen to be facing a shortage of PPTs given the challenge posed by COVID-19, sources told ANI that the huge consignment in the tune of 6 lakhs PPT kits will be in India soon. They said the Ministry of External Affairs is playing a key role in the procurement of vital medical supplies and equipment from abroad, and special efforts were being made as there is a general shortage. The missions are working with local vendors, customs and airliners to get the supply going.

India is not only taking help, but it has also emerged as a reliable supplier of Paracetamol and hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) medicines. India is giving HCQ to 55 countries out of which 21 countries on a commercial basis and some small quantities on a grant basis, said a source. There are many Indians stranded abroad and government sources here said that they should stay put wherever they are and get in touch with local missions, who have been reaching out and providing the best possible help. The OCI cardholders are also helping out Indians abroad. (ANI)