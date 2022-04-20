India stands with Austria: Modi on Vienna shooting

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condemned shootings in multiple locations in Vienna, saying India "stands with Austria during this tragic time".

"Deeply shocked and saddened by the dastardly terror attacks in Vienna. India stands with Austria during this tragic time. My thoughts are with the victims and their families," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

At least three people were killed, including a gunman, and 14 others injured in the shootings that took place on Monday evening in the Austrian capital, just hours before a nationwide lockdown was scheduled to come into force to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.-

—IANS