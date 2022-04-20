US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate likely to visit India in September

New Delhi (The Hawk): Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Shri BhupenderYadav today held a telephonic conversation with U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate (SPEC), Mr. John Kerry today, to discuss Climate Action and Finance Mobilization Dialogue (CAFMD) Track under India-US Climate and Clean Energy Agenda 2030 Partnership, and other related issues

Both sides agreed that India and the USA, will engage for a constructive engagement under the “India-US Climate and Clean Energy Agenda 2030 Partnership” .The Environment Minister stated that these platforms provide greater opportunities for working together for climate actions and emphasized that India stands committed to working with the US on Clean Energy.

Mr. John Kerry, SPEC mentioned about the launch of Climate Action and Finance Mobilization Dialogue (CAFMD), as a part of the India-U.S. Climate and Clean Energy Agenda 2030 Partnership (Agenda 2030 Partnership) to enhance actions in the current decade to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement

Mr. Kerry is likely to visit India in the month of September to further India-US partnership on Clean Energy.