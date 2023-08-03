India should go for younger cheetahs habituated to human presence: Experts tell govt

New Delhi: Based on the initial experience in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park, international experts involved in Project Cheetah have advised the government to prioritise the relocation of younger cheetahs that are accustomed to management vehicles and human presence.

Recently, specialists provided a status report to the government highlighting how these characteristics facilitate improved health monitoring, facilitate intervention by veterinarians and managers with less stress, and boost the economic worth of tourism.

These characteristics in cheetahs, they added, can increase the park's attraction to tourists just as it prepares to open for business in Kuno, where cheetahs have been imported from Namibia and South Africa in two separate batches.—Inputs from Agencies