India sews up cyber security accords with three countries

New Delhi: Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has signed agreement with its counterparts in Malaysia, Singapore and Japan, an official statement said here on Wednesday. The agreements related to cyber security will promote closer cooperation for exchange of knowledge and experience in detection, resolution and prevention of security related incidents between India and the respective country, the cabinet statement said. The CERT-In and its Malaysian counterpart signed an agreement on November 23, 2015, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Malaysia. The agreement between CERT-In and Singapore Computer Emergency Response Team, Cyber Security Agency of Singapore, was signed on November 24, 2015. The agreement between CERT-In and Japan Computer Emergency Response Team Coordination Center was signed on December 7 through diplomatic exchange and exchange of the signed agreements between the two parties completed by December 22, 2015. IANS