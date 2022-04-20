India Sends Life-saving Coronavirus Drugs to Mauritius and Seychelles

In a humanitarian gesture, India on Wednesday gifted life-saving drugs, including Hydroxychloroquine tablets, to Mauritius and Seychelles to help them deal with the coronavirus pandemic that has infected 2 million people worldwide.

Mauritius Vice Prime Minister Leela Devi Luchoomun Dookun received the consignment of half a million Hydroxychloroquine tablets that arrived here on Wednesday evening through a special Air India cargo flight from Delhi, the Indian High Commission in Port Louis said in a statement.

"The shipment was made possible as a special gesture although a restriction on its export from India continues to be in force in view of the unprecedented prevailing difficult situation because of COVID-19 global pandemic," it said.

Mauritius is one of the first countries to receive supplies of this medicine after a special exemption was granted for a few countries. "This demonstrates the unique ties between our two countries," the statement said.

It said the consignment was part of the 13 tonnes of essential lifesaving medicines that have been sent for Mauritius. This is the first such consignment of essential medicines and a second consignment will follow in coming weeks.

"India is a proud partner of Mauritius and remains committed to contributing to the public health and welfare of all people of Mauritius," it said, adding that India will continue to work closely with Mauritius in these difficult times.

India also gifted the first consignment of four tonnes of essential lifesaving medicines to Seychelles, in view of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

"These medicines were procured basis the request from the Government of Seychelles. The consignment was brought to Seychelles by an Air India Special Charter Boeing 787 flight from New Delhi," said a statement issued by the High Commission of India in Seychelles.

This is a special arrangement made in view of the special relations with Seychelles in order to enable the supply of these medicines despite the restrictions in place due to the lockdown, it said.

"Despite its own domestic challenges and constraints, India has always believed in sharing its resources and expertise with its friends and partners," the statement said.

This airlift also strengthens the spirit of cooperation between the two sides based on India's Neighbourhood First Policy and Seychelles' India First Policy, it added.

As part of this consignment, India swiftly decided to send the supplies of Hydroxychloroquine to Seychelles. The anti-malarial drug is now used to treat COVID-19 patients with effective outcomes.

Health authorities worldwide have recommended Hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 patients with positive outcomes.

—PTI