India sees spike of nearly 47K cases, tally over 81.8 lakh

New Delhi: With a fresh daily spike of 46,963 coronavirus cases, India's total tally on Sunday rose to 81,84,082, even as 470 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours took its death toll to 1,22,111.

Of the total cases, 5,70,458 are still active whereas 74,91,513 patients have been cured and discharged.

The recovery rate is 91.54 per cent and fatality rate 1.49 per cent, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data showed.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state with 16,78,406 cases, including 43,911 deaths, followed by Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi.

The national capital recorded 5,061 new corona cases in the last 24 hours, taking its total to over 3.86 lakh while 41 more COVID-19 fatalities pushed up its death count to 6,511 Delhi, battling the third wave of infections, has been logging over 5,000 cases daily for the past four days.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) conducted 10,91,239 sample tests on Saturday, taking the total numbers to 10,98,87,303

—IANS.