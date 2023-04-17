India-Russia trade deficit, payment issue crucial: EAM Jaishankar

New Delhi: Despite praising the alliance between India and Russia as one of the world's most stable major ties, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on Monday for immediate action to fix the country's trade deficit with Russia.

At an event attended by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, Jaishankar stated that resolving the imbalance necessitates removing obstacles such as those related to market access, non-tariff barriers, payments, and logistics.

The minister of foreign affairs reported that bilateral trade volume was approximately USD 45 billion between April 2022 and February 2023, well in excess of the USD 30 billion goal set for 2025.—Inputs from Agencies