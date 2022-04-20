India, Russia Discuss Defence Cooperation

Bishkek: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met Russian Defence Minister, General Sergey Shoyg on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) defence ministers meeting here in Kyrgyzstan.

She discussed a broad spectrum of issues of defence cooperation, including military technical cooperation, in keeping with strategic partnership between the two countries. Russia is one of India's major arms suppliers. Russian supplies of military hardware accounted for 58 per cent of the total Indian arms import during the period 2014-18, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI). Strategic analysts say India procures armaments from Russia due to its flexibility in offering transfer of technology as compared to other suppliers. And besides defence, both countries cooperate in the oil and gas sectors. UNI