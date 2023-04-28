India, Russia agree to boost defence cooperation

New Delhi: On Friday, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Russian counterpart, General Sergei Shoigu, reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the India-Russia military collaboration and expressed their satisfaction with the ongoing trust and mutual respect between the two countries' militaries.

During their meeting on the margins of a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), here, Singh and Shoigu discussed a wide range of topics related to regional security and bilateral defence cooperation, including industrial partnership.

According to an Indian summary of the discussion, the two ministers also discussed methods to encourage the participation of the Russian defence industry in the "Make in India" project inside the defence manufacturing sector.—Inputsfrom Agencies