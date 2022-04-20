India reports highest-ever surge with 3,79,257 new COVID-19 cases, 3,645 deaths

New Delhi: The surge in the COVID-19 cases continues to affect India as the country records 3,79,257 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This is the highest single-day spike in the cases since the pandemic began last year.

According to the Union Health Ministry, as many as 3,645 deaths and 2,69,507 recoveries were also recorded in the last 24 hours.

Total active cases of the infection in India have now mounted to 30,84,814.

The cumulative count of the COVID-19 has gone up to 1,83,76,524, while as many as 2,04,832 people have succumbed to the disease so far. A total of 1,50,86,878 people have recovered from the disease till now.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 28,44,71,979 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to April 28. Of these 17,68,190 samples were tested on Wednesday across India.

The total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered stand at 15,00,20,648, informed the Health Ministry. (ANI)