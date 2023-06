New Delhi: According to the Union health ministry's numbers, there were 80 new COVID-19 infections in India on Tuesday, bringing the total number of active cases down to 2,248.

The latest infections pushed the total number of cases in the country to 4.49 crore (4,49,92,960). At 8 a.m., data showed that the death toll had not altered from the previous count of 5,31,892.

According to the health ministry website, the country's recovery rate is at 98.81%.—Inputs from Agencies