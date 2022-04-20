India reports 38,164 new COVID-19 cases, recovery rate reaches 97.32 pc

New Delhi: With an increased recovery rate of 97.32 per cent, India witnessed 38,660 recoveries from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery tally to 3,03,08,456.

As many as 38,164 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry on Monday.

The active cases further declined to 4,21,665, while it constitutes 1.35 per cent of total cases.

The daily positivity rate remained been below 3 per cent for 28 consecutive days and stood at 2.61 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate remained below 5 per cent and stood at 2.08 per cent.

The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 4,14,108 with 499 fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours.

Testing capacity substantially ramped up as 44.54 crore samples have been tested.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 44,54,22,256 samples have been tested up to July 18, out of which, 14,63,593 samples were tested yesterday.

The Union Health Ministry has informed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered under the nationwide vaccination drive has reached 40,64,81,493. (ANI)