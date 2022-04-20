India Reports 26,964 New Covid Cases, Spike In Fatalities

India on Wednesday reported a net decrease of 7,586 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 301,989. India’s share of global active coronavirus cases now stands at 1.63 per cent (one in 60). The country is eighth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Tuesday, it added 26,964 cases to take its total caseload to 33,531,498 from 33,504,534 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 383 new fatalities, its Covid-19 death toll reached 445,768, or 1.33 per cent of total confirmed infections.With 7,557,529 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Tuesday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 826,515,754. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 32,783,741 – or 97.77 per cent of total caseload – with 34,167 new cured cases being reported on Wednesday.Now the eighth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases, and first by recoveries, India has added 214,743 cases in the past 7 days. India now accounts for 1.63% of all active cases globally (one in every 60 active cases), and 9.45% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).India has so far administered 826,515,754 vaccine doses. That is 2464.89 per cent of its total caseload, and 59.23 per cent of its population.Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Uttar Pradesh (101572493), Maharashtra (79722348), Madhya Pradesh (61289437), Gujarat (60937428), and Rajasthan (58539963). Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Kerala (1031066), Gujarat (954049), Uttarakhand (947338), Delhi (932409), and Karnataka (819055).Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 28 days.The count of active cases across India on Wednesday saw a net reduction of 7,586, compared with 8,606 on Tuesday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Mizoram (223), Himachal Pradesh (99), Assam (97), Goa (76), and Puducherry (55).With 34,167 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.77%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.33%.The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.74%), Uttarakhand (2.15%), and Maharashtra (2.12%). The rate in as many as 16 is higher than the national average. India’s new daily closed cases stand at 34,550 — 383 deaths and 34,167 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.72%.India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 861.6 days, and for deaths at 806.4 days.Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (15768), Maharashtra (3131), Tamil Nadu (1647), Mizoram (1355), and Andhra Pradesh (1179).Among states with more than 100,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (95.91%).India on Monday conducted 1,592,395 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 556,754,282. The test positivity rate recorded was 1.7%.Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.74%), Goa (13.43%), Kerala (13.23%), Sikkim (12.5%), and Maharashtra (11.39%).Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Kerala (14.94%), Mizoram (14.5%), Sikkim (8.46%), Manipur (6.56%), and Meghalaya (3.66%).Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1446270), J&K (1059030), Kerala (960966), Karnataka (688050), and Telangana (659163).The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6527629), Kerala (4539926), Karnataka (2969361), Tamil Nadu (2648688), and Andhra Pradesh (2040708).Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 3131 new cases to take its tally to 6527629.Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 15768 cases to take its tally to 4539926.Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 818 cases to take its tally to 2969361.Tamil Nadu has added 1647 cases to take its tally to 2648688. Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 1179 to 2040708. Uttar Pradesh has added 13 cases to take its tally to 1709693. Delhi has added 39 cases to take its tally to 1438556.