India reports 2,112 new Covid cases, including four deaths

New Delhi (The Hawk): According to the Union Health Ministry, India reported 2,112 new Covid infections in the recent 24 hours, up from 2,119 the day before.

According to the data, the country has documented four more Covid-related deaths during the same time period, bringing the total national fatalities to 5,28,957.

Meanwhile, the country's active caseload remains at 24,043 cases, accounting for 0.05 percent of total positive cases.

The recovery of 3,102 patients in the last 24 hours increased the total to 4,40,87,748. As a result, India's recovery rate is at 98.76%.

Meanwhile, India's Daily Positivity Rate is stated to be 1.01 percent, while the country's Weekly Positivity Rate is also 0.97 percent.

During the same time period, a total of 2,09,088 tests were carried out across the country, bringing the total to over 89.98 crore.

India's Covid-19 immunisation coverage had surpassed 219.53 crore as of Saturday morning.

Since the start of the immunisation campaign for this age group, over 4.12 crore adolescents have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

