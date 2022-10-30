India reports 1,604 new Covid cases, including eight deaths

New Delhi (The Hawk): According to the Union Health Ministry, India reported 1,604 new instances of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, compared to 1,574 the day before.

According to the research, eight additional Covid-related deaths were recorded in the same time frame, bringing the total to 5,29,016.

Currently, there are 18,317 active cases, which represents 0.04 percent of the nation's total positive cases.

In the past twenty-four hours, 2,081 people have recovered, bringing the total number to 4,41,04,933. As a result, India's recovery rate is at 98.77%.

The daily positivity rate in India has been reported as 1.02 percent, while the weekly positivity rate is at 1.08 percent.

During the same time frame, a total of 1,57,218 tests were conducted around the nation, bringing the total to over 90,08 crore.

As of Sunday morning, India's vaccination coverage against Covid-19 hit 219.63 billion.

Since the beginning of the immunisation campaign for this age group, more than 4.12 billion adolescents have received their first Covid-19 injection.

