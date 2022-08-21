India reports 11,539 new Covid cases

New Delhi: India today registered 11,539 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the health ministry’s updated data.

With this, the total caseload rose to 4,43,39,429.

Currently, there are 1,01,166 active cases in the country, comprising 0.23 per cent of the cumulative cases.

The death toll climbed to 5,27,332 with 34 fatalities.

Meanwhile, a total of 12,783 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, which brought the total recoveries to 4,37,12,218 across the country. India’s recovery rate now stands at 98.59%.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.75% and the weekly positivity rate at 3.88 per cent, the ministry said.

—IANS