India reports 10,584 new COVID-19 cases, 78 deaths

New Delhi: As many as 10,584 new COVID-19 cases and 78 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Tuesday.

With the new cases, the coronavirus tally in the country has reached 1,10,16,434 including 1,47,306 active cases and 1,07,12,665 discharges.

The death toll has mounted to 1,56,463 with the loss of 78 lives.

As per the Health Ministry, 1,14,24,094 vaccine doses had been given through 2,44,071 sessions till Monday evening.

"This includes 64,25,060 health care workers who have taken the first dose 11,15,542 health care workers who have taken the second dose, along with 38,83,492 frontline workers who were administered the first dose," it said.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, 2021. The vaccination of the frontline workers started on February 2.

The total number of samples tested up to Monday was 21,22,30,431, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research. The ICMR also said that 6,78,685 samples were tested on February 22. (ANI)