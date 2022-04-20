India remain on top of medal tally on penultimate day of South Asian Games 2019

Kathmandu: As the South Asian Games 2019 comes to a closure, India remained on top in the medal tally of the 13th edition of the games on Monday.

The south-east mega sports event which is being held in Kathmandu, Pokhara and Janakpur of Nepal will conclude today, December 11. India have clinched 149 gold, 87 silver and 43 bronze medals so far and are placed on top.

Amongst the sporting events held on Monday, India beat Nepal in Women's Football by 2-0 ruling over the topmost position and winning a gold medal.

Nepal Women's football team coach resigned after facing defeat at the hands of India. Coach Hari Khadka has tendered his resignation from the post. This was the third consecutive defeat for the host nation in the finals of the South Asian Games.

Indian Kabbadi players also dominated Nepal and Sri Lanka in Women's and Men's category respectively.

India also claimed gold in boxing, swimming and judo, further pushing up the medal tally.

Indian basketball teams also won a gold each in 3x3 basketball events in men and women's categories.

In Fencing, Indian women's team brought 2 gold medals by winning both events of the day, while the men's team bagged one gold.

In Judo, India clinched 4 gold and 3 silver. Indian boxers got one gold and two silver.

The host nation has been trailing behind India at the second spot with 49 gold, 53 silver and 87 bronze medals in the ongoing sporting event.