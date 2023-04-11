India rejects China's objection to Amit Shah's Arunachal Pradesh visit

New Delhi: Arunachal Pradesh "was, is, and will" always remain an integral and inalienable part of India, India said on Tuesday in response to China's objection to Home Minister Amit Shah's visit there.

Arindam Bagchi, a spokesperson for India's Ministry of External Affairs, stated that protesting the trips would be illogical and fruitless.

We strongly disagree with what the Chinese government spokesman said. Bagchi claimed that visits to Arunachal Pradesh by top Indian officials were as commonplace as trips to any other part of India.

Arunachal Pradesh was, is, and always will be an inalienable and essential part of India. Objecting to such trips is illogical and won't alter the facts above, he stated.

Bagchi was answering questions from reporters about the government of China's response.

From the Arunachal Pradesh border village of Kibithoo on Monday, Shah sent a strong message to China, saying that no country would be allowed to compromise India's territorial integrity by encroaching on even a "inch of our land." He said that the time for outsiders to push into Indian territory was ended.—Inputs from Agencies