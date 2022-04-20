India registers 76,472 COVID-19 cases, 1,021 deaths

New Delhi: India recorded 76,472 more COVID-19 cases and 1,021 deaths in the past 24 hours, while the recovery rate reached 76.47 per cent, Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

With the latest additions, the total number of cases reached 34,63,972 while the death toll climbed to 62,550.

The total number of active cases are 7,52,424 and recovered 26,48,998, as per the update from the ministry.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), in the past 24 hours, 9,28,761 tests conducted, taking the total tests to 4,04,06,099.

The case tally climbed to 7,47,995 in the worst-affected state of Maharashtra, while Tamil Nadu registered 4,09,238 cases and the figure stood at 4,03,616 in Andhra Pradesh.

The death toll rose to 24,107 in Maharashtra, 7,050 in Tamil Nadu and 3,714 in Andhra Pradesh.

Globally, the United States remains the worst-infected, with more than 60 lakh cases, followed by Brazil, recording over 38 lakh infections. The US also registered the highest 1.85 lakh fatalities, while 1.19 lakh deaths were recorded in Brazil.

In India, at the third spot in terms of infections and fourth in fatalities, registered the first case and death on January 31 and March 13, respectively.—UNI