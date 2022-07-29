New Delhi: India on Friday saw a marginal decline in Covid cases with 20,409 infections reported in the past 24 hours against previous day's 20,557 count, as per Union Health Ministry data.





In the same period, 47 more deaths took the toll to 5,26,258.





Meanwhile, there was a slight decline in active caseload at 1,43,988 cases, accounting for 0.33 per cent of the total positive cases.





The recovery of 22,697 patients took the cumulative tally to 4,33,09,484. Consequently, the recovery rate stands at 98.48 per cent.





Meanwhile, the Daily Positivity rate has also marginally declined to 5.12 per cent, while the Weekly Positivity Rate currently stands at 4.82 per cent.





Also in the same period, a total of 3,98,761 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 87.44 crore.





As of this morning, the Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 203.60 crore, achieved via 2,69,13,617 sessions.





Over 3.88 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.





--IANS