India records world's largest reduction in multidimensional poverty between 2005-2006 and 2015-2016: UN

New York: India recorded the world's largest reduction in multidimensional poverty between 2005-2006 and 2015-2016, according to the latest UN report.

"India saw the most people moving out of multidimensional poverty - some 270 million people between 2005-2006 and 2015-2016. 70 million people in China left multidimensional poverty between 2010 and 2014. In Bangladesh, numbers declined by 19 million between 2014 and 2019," read the report on the Global Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI).

According to the data, released by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative (OPHI), 65 out of 75 countries studied reported significant decline in their multidimensional poverty levels between 2000 and 2019.

Among the list of countries moving out of the MPI, the UN report stated that Sierra Leone has made the fastest progress in reducing its global MPI value.

"COVID-19 is having a profound impact on the development landscape. But this data - from before the pandemic - is a message of hope. Past success stories on how to tackle the many ways people experience poverty in their daily lives, can show how to build back better and improve the lives of millions," Sabina Alkire, Director of OPHI at the University of Oxford, was quoted as saying.

The MPI provides the data needed to see where and how poverty manifests itself, thus helping the policymakers to know how or where to target resources and interventions. (ANI)