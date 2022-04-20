India records highest-ever single day recoveries in last 24 hours, COVID-19 count crosses 19 lakhs

New Delhi: India on Wednesday saw the highest-ever single-day recoveries in the last 24 hours while the country's COVID-19 count crossed 19 lakhs, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

"With a sharp increase of 51,706 COVID-19 patients recovering, the recovery rate has reached a new high of 67.19 per cent and continues to improve each day. The recoveries till now total up to 12,82,215, more than twice the active cases," the ministry said.

"With increasing number of COVID-19 patients recovering, there has been a 63.8 per cent increase in recovered cases in the last 14 days, indicating that the COVID-19 response and management driven by the Centre's 'Test, Track, Treat' strategy is yielding the desired results," it added.

With a single-day spike of 52,509 cases, India's COVID-19 count crossed 19 lakhs. The total number of cases include 5,86,244 active cases, 12,82,216 cured, discharged and migrated cases. With 857 new deaths, the toll due to the infection stands at 39,795.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state with 10,309 new COVID-19 cases, 6,165 discharged and 334 deaths reported today. The total number of cases in the state is now at 4,68,265 including 1,45,961 active cases, 3,05,521 recovered and 16,476 fatalities.

Tamil Nadu reported 5,175 new COVID-19 cases and 112 deaths. The total count now is 2,73,460 including 54,184 active cases, 4,461 deaths and 2,14,815 discharges, the state health department said.

As many as 1,076 new COVID-19 positive cases and 11 deaths were reported in Delhi, taking the total tally to 1,40,232 including 1,26,116 recovered/discharged/migrated cases, 10,072 active cases and 4,044 deaths.

A total of 4,870 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 11,915 rapid antigen tests have been conducted today. So far, 10,99,882 tests have been done in the national capital.

A total of 246 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Uttarakhand today, taking the total count to 8,254.

Karnataka's COVID-19 tally jumped to 1,51,449 after a spike in 5,619 new COVID-19 cases and 100 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases include 74,679 discharges and 2,804 deaths.

Punjab detected 894 new COVID-19 positive cases and 29 fatalities, pushing the total count to 19,856 including 6,422 active cases, 491 deaths and 12,943 discharges.

In the last 24 hours, 75 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Manipur. The total number of cases stand at 3,093 including 1,224 active cases, 1,862 recoveries and seven fatalities.

As many as 559 new positive cases have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir. This includes 96 from Jammu division and 463 from Kashmir division.

The Union Territory currently has 22,955 cases including 7,285 active cases and 426 deaths.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed that 1,195 new COVID-19 positive cases and 971 recoveries have been registered in Kerala today. The number of active cases is now at 11,167 while seven deaths have been reported in the state.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases is 504 in Mizoram including 286 discharged cases and 218 active cases.

According to the Union Health Ministry, West Bengal has 22,315 active cases with 1,785 deaths, while Gujarat has 14,690 active cases and 2,533 fatalities. (ANI)