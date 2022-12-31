India records 226 new cases of COVID

New Delhi (The Hawk): According to the Union Health Ministry, India reported 226 new Covid cases during the past 24 hours on Saturday, a little decline from the 243 infections reported the day before.

3,653 cases were actively ongoing, which represents 0.01 percent of all positive cases in the nation.

The positive rates for the week and each day were 0.12% and 0.15 respectively.

The total number of patients has increased to 4,41,44,029 after 179 individuals recovered in the past 24 hours. As a result, India's recovery rate is currently 98.80%.

Additionally, during that time 1,87,983 tests were carried out nationwide, bringing the total to over 91.07 crore.

As of Saturday morning, India's Covid-19 inoculation coverage had reached 220.10 crore, with 91,732 vaccines having been given out in the previous 24 hours.

(Inputs from Agencies)